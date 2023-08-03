Buy Chalet Hotels; target of Rs 603: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels (CHALET) delivered in-line Q1FY24 revenue of INR3.1bn and adjusted EBITDA of INR1.3bn with RevPAR growing 24% YoY to INR7,182. While industry peers are focusing on the asset light expansion route, Chalet has chosen to grow its hotel room and office rental portfolio over FY23-27E through the ownership route (mix of existing project expansion and long-term leases). We believe that this is the right strategy in an industry upcycle (FY23-FY28E) and we estimate hotel EBITDA CAGR of 18% over FY23-26E at EBITDA margins of 44-45%. We retain our BUY rating with an unchanged SOTP based target price of INR603/share. We value the company on Jun’25 SOTP basis at 18x EV/EBITDA for hotel business, 9% cap rate for rental assets and residual value of Vivarea, Bengaluru residential and office projects. Key risks are fall in hotel Rev PARs and weak office leasing.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating with an unchanged SOTP based target price of INR603/share.

