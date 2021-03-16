English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 500: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on CG Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated March 15, 2021.

Broker Research
March 16, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on CG Consumer Electricals

The momentum seen in the last couple of quarters continues in Q4 for CG and it is confident of sustaining market share gains seen in Q2 and Q3. It is also confident of protecting margins by a combination of price hikes and cost control. All its segments are strong barring the B2B lighting business which is yet to pick up. Longer term plans are intact as it aims for a Top 2 position across product categories.

 

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating and value the stock at 50xSEP22E with a TP of Rs500. It continues to be our pick among the light electrical stocks.

Close

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #CG Consumer Electricals #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Mar 16, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.