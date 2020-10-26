Buy CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 370: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on CG Consumer Electricals

A strong growth recovery, end of price erosion in LEDs and cost savings saw a result beat from the company (Exhibit 1). The gradual m-o-m recovery seen in the Jul-Sep quarter is continuing in October, indicating sustained demand for its products. Crompton’s operations have normalized and it expects to sustain double digit growth and current margins in the medium term. It is hiring in R&D and focus is on product development and new markets, with kitchen appliances identified as the next focus.

Outlook

As anticipated in our earlier note (read here) CG Consumer has recovered faster in the FMEG space with its main portfolio of fans and lighting. We maintain our Buy rating and roll forward to Sep 22, valuing the stock at 40x Sep22E for a TP of Rs370.

