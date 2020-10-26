172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cg-consumer-electricals-target-of-rs-370-dolat-capital-market-6013471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 370: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on CG Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on CG Consumer Electricals


A strong growth recovery, end of price erosion in LEDs and cost savings saw a result beat from the company (Exhibit 1). The gradual m-o-m recovery seen in the Jul-Sep quarter is continuing in October, indicating sustained demand for its products. Crompton’s operations have normalized and it expects to sustain double digit growth and current margins in the medium term. It is hiring in R&D and focus is on product development and new markets, with kitchen appliances identified as the next focus.


Outlook


As anticipated in our earlier note (read here) CG Consumer has recovered faster in the FMEG space with its main portfolio of fans and lighting. We maintain our Buy rating and roll forward to Sep 22, valuing the stock at 40x Sep22E for a TP of Rs370.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buy #CG Consumer Electrical #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

