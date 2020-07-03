Buy CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 260: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on CG Consumer Electricals

Continuity is the broader theme in the AR- continuity of strategy and execution enabled by continuity of key people. Its objectives continue to remain simple- faster growth than market, operating profit growth at least similar to sales and converting it all into cash. CG is using its leadership to play the role of disruptor in products, branding and distribution.

Outlook

It continues to be on a strong wicket with its existing portfolio of low ticket, replacement products.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.