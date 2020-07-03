App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CG Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 260: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on CG Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on CG Consumer Electricals


Continuity is the broader theme in the AR- continuity of strategy and execution enabled by continuity of key people. Its objectives continue to remain simple- faster growth than market, operating profit growth at least similar to sales and converting it all into cash. CG is using its leadership to play the role of disruptor in products, branding and distribution.



Outlook


It continues to be on a strong wicket with its existing portfolio of low ticket, replacement products.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Buy #CG Consumer Electricals #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

