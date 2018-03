Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com discusses with Anuj Singal and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis on the technical side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com discusses with Anuj Singal and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis on the technical side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.