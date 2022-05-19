English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy CESC: target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on CESC


    Q4FY2022 consolidated PAT was flat y-o-y at Rs. 424 crore as strong performance of Noida Power gets offset by higher loss at distribution franchise (DF) business amid impact on demand due to COVID-19 third wave. Standalone PAT was steady at Rs. 259 y-o-y (down 4.1% q-o-q) despite weak power sales volume of 2,100 MU (down 5.8% y-o-y) beating our estimate of Rs. 215 crore on higher regulatory income and lower tax rate. Haldia/Dhariwal PAT declined by 21%/10% on weak demand and high base of Q4FY2021, especially for Dhariwal. Dhariwal Infra signed a 210 MW medium-term PPA with Central Railway for three years, which would further aid the profitability of Dhariwal Infra (FY2022 PAT of Rs. 137 crore versus Rs. 106 crore in FY2021). RJ losses to reduce in FY2022 but breakeven timeline extends due to weak demand in Kota. The recent sharp fall in the stock price provides a good entry opportunity and potential scale-up of power distribution (recently won Chandigarh discom) could create long-term value for investors.



    Outlook


    Hence, we maintain a Buy on CESC with a revised PT of Rs. 95 (lower valuation for standalone and DF valuation), given attractive valuation of 0.9x its FY2024E P/BV and dividend yield of ~6%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #CESC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.