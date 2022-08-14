English
    Buy CESC; target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on CESC


    Q1FY23 consolidated PAT grew by 5.5% y-o-y to Rs. 286 crore led by strong profit growth of 2.8x/17% y-o-y from Dhariwal Infrastructure/Noida Power, profitable operations at RJ DF, lower tax rate which was partially offset by lower earnings from Haldia Energy/Crescent Power and a loss at Malegaon DF. WBERC tariff order does not provide for higher power tariffs and thus standalone PAT was flat y-o-y at Rs. 138 crore despite strong 17.5% y-o-y growth in power sales volume. Strong power demand and 210 MW medium-term PPA with Central Railway bodes for higher PLF for Chandrapur; thus we expect Dhariwal Infra to post strong PAT growth in FY23. Rajasthan DF to break-even in FY23 versus loss of Rs. 30 crore seen in FY22.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on CESC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 95 crore given attractive valuation of 0.9x FY24E P/BV and dividend yield of ~6%. Turnaround of power distribution businesses could create value.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:15 pm
