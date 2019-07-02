Buy CESC; target of Rs 905: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on CESC

Turnaround of Dhariwal Infrastructure and moderation of losses at distribution franchisee to improve earnings outlook. Standalone business to clock steady earnings and cashflows. Valuation at 9x FY2021E EPS and 0.9x FY2021E book value seems attractive.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on CESC Limited (CESC) with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 905.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.