Buy CESC: target of Rs 905: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on CESC

Q4FY21 results were strong with consolidated PAT rising 15.6% y-o-y to Rs. 423 crore, on improved performance of subsidiaries and 8% y-o-y growth in standalone PAT to Rs. 270 crore (volume growth of 5.8% y-o-y and lower tax rate). Subsidiaries performed well - Dhariwal Infra clocked PAT of Rs. 31 crore; for Haldia/Noida Power PAT grew by 12%/63% y-o-y. Rajasthan DF saw loss shrink to Rs. 4 crore and Malegaon DF PAT of Rs. 31 crore (vs. loss of Rs. 18 crore in Q4FY20). Management guided for 5% y-o-y fall in Q1FY22 power sales volume and normalized standalone PAT of ~Rs. 920 for FY22. Sustained profitable operations at Dhariwal Infrastructure, potential turnaround of the Rajasthan/Malegaon DF in FY2022 led by lower T&D loss, and consolidation of power distribution business under one SPV could act as a key re-rating trigger.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on CESC with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 905. The stock trades at attractive valuation of 0.9x its FY2023E P/BV and offers healthy dividend yield of 6%.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More