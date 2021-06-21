MARKET NEWS

Buy CESC: target of Rs 905: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 905 in its research report dated June 16, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on CESC


Q4FY21 results were strong with consolidated PAT rising 15.6% y-o-y to Rs. 423 crore, on improved performance of subsidiaries and 8% y-o-y growth in standalone PAT to Rs. 270 crore (volume growth of 5.8% y-o-y and lower tax rate). Subsidiaries performed well - Dhariwal Infra clocked PAT of Rs. 31 crore; for Haldia/Noida Power PAT grew by 12%/63% y-o-y. Rajasthan DF saw loss shrink to Rs. 4 crore and Malegaon DF PAT of Rs. 31 crore (vs. loss of Rs. 18 crore in Q4FY20). Management guided for 5% y-o-y fall in Q1FY22 power sales volume and normalized standalone PAT of ~Rs. 920 for FY22. Sustained profitable operations at Dhariwal Infrastructure, potential turnaround of the Rajasthan/Malegaon DF in FY2022 led by lower T&D loss, and consolidation of power distribution business under one SPV could act as a key re-rating trigger.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on CESC with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 905. The stock trades at attractive valuation of 0.9x its FY2023E P/BV and offers healthy dividend yield of 6%.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #CESC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 21, 2021 12:44 pm

