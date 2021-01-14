Buy CESC; target of Rs 873: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on CESC

CESC's 3Q results highlight volume recovery in the S/A business. Volumes in S/A were just 1% YoY lower (v/s 1H: -21% YoY). S/A PAT was up 3% YoY. Consol. PAT, on the other hand, grew 21% YoY, partly led by profit at Dhariwal and improved performance at Crescent & Surya. Performances at Dhariwal and distribution franchises (DFs) would continue to improve. Furthermore, the co. has declared an interim dividend of INR45/sh, highlighting the co.'s willingness to return excess cash. Despite factoring in the tightening of norms at Haldia and S/A, the stock trades attractively at 7x FY22 P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR873/sh.

Outlook

Untied generation capacity and scale-up of DFs have the potential to boost earnings. We value the stock at 9x 1yr forward P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR873/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.