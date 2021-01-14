MARKET NEWS

Buy CESC; target of Rs 873: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CESC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 873 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

January 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on CESC


CESC's 3Q results highlight volume recovery in the S/A business. Volumes in S/A were just 1% YoY lower (v/s 1H: -21% YoY). S/A PAT was up 3% YoY. Consol. PAT, on the other hand, grew 21% YoY, partly led by profit at Dhariwal and improved performance at Crescent & Surya. Performances at Dhariwal and distribution franchises (DFs) would continue to improve. Furthermore, the co. has declared an interim dividend of INR45/sh, highlighting the co.'s willingness to return excess cash. Despite factoring in the tightening of norms at Haldia and S/A, the stock trades attractively at 7x FY22 P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR873/sh.



Outlook


Untied generation capacity and scale-up of DFs have the potential to boost earnings. We value the stock at 9x 1yr forward P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR873/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:13 pm

