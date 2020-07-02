App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC target of Rs 825: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on CESC


Valuation is attractive at 0.7x FY22E P/BV and 7.9x its FY22E EPS. Potential reduction in losses at distribution franchisee and Dhariwal keeps us constructive on stock. Q4FY20 consolidated PAT rose 7% y-o-y to Rs. 439 crore given lower loss at distribution franchisee and higher profit at Dhariwal. Standalone PAT declined by 19% y-o-y to Rs. 250 crore led by an 8% y-o-y fall in power sales volume. Loss at distribution franchisee shrunk to Rs. 38 crore in FY2020 as compared to Rs. 60 crore in FY2019. Short-term PPA for 185 MW with Maharashtra for unit-1 of Dhariwal extended till October 2020.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on CESC with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 825.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #CESC #Recommendations #Sharekhan

