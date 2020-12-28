MARKET NEWS

Buy CESC: target of Rs 825: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated December 24, 2020.

Broker Research
December 28, 2020 / 04:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on CESC


CESC’s management indicated that power demand in Kolkata (key area of operation) has normalised and impact of COVID-19 (lower PLF-related incentive) has passed; company has guided for 9% y-o-y growth in PAT in H2FY21. Turnaround of Dhariwal Infrastructure (guided for PAT of Rs. 75-80 crore for FY21 versus loss of Rs. 10 crore in FY20) to sustain as PLF of Chandrapur plant has improved. Rajasthan DF losses would reduce in FY21 and is expected to turn profitable by FY22. Consistent improvement in performance of subsidiaries would aid gradual re-rating of CESC. Concerns of higher receivables (at Rs. 2,000 crore as of September versus normal levels of Rs. 1,200 crore) to recede by Q4FY2021 as the company is receiving regular payment from customers (Rs. 125 crore/month since September). A regulated business model provides earnings visibility and valuation is also attractive at 0.7x FY2023E P/BV besides a healthy dividend yield of 3-4%.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain a Buy on CESC with an unchanged SoTP-based PT of Rs. 825.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #CESC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 28, 2020 04:01 pm

