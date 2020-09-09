172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cesc-target-of-rs-825-sharekhan-2-5815091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC; target of Rs 825: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on CESC


Standalone earnings to recover from Q2FY21 as power demand improves; turnaround of subsidiaries to improve consolidated earnings. Standalone PAT fell 38.2% y-o-y to Rs. 134 crore, below our estimate due to lower PLF-based incentive income as volumes fell 31% y-o-y. Better performance of subsidiaries stemmed decline in consolidated PAT at 15% to Rs198 crore. Performance of Dhariwal Infrastructure improved y-o-y with PAT of Rs. 24 crore versus net loss of Rs. 24 crore in Q1FY20, while loss at distribution franchisee declined to Rs. 33 crore versus net loss of Rs. 53 crore in Q1FY20. Potential singing of medium/long-term PPA in FY2022E for Unit-1 of Dhariwal Infrastructure could act as a key re-rating trigger for CESC.


Outlook


Retain Buy on CESC with an unchanged SoTP-based PT of Rs. 825 as valuation is attractive at 0.7x FY22E P/BV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Buy #CESC #Recommendations #Sharekhan

