Buy CESC; target of Rs 801: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CESC

We believe CESC is well placed to benefit from the privatization of DISCOMs. It is amongst the few opportunities that offers a play on both distribution and generation. It is also amongst the few with a healthy balance sheet and strong FCF generation to drive growth.

Outlook

We will incorporate the Malegaon circle in our numbers once the agreement is signed and contract terms are available. Re-iterate Buy with a TP of INR 801/share.

