Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CESC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CESC


CESC's 1Q results highlight the impact of lower volumes on the S/A business. S/A PAT declined sharply by 38% YoY, resulting in a miss on our estimates (29% miss). Consol. PAT, on the other hand, declined 15% YoY, partly supported by a better performance at Dhariwal. While a muted power demand environment has impacted profitability in the near term, the longer term story remains intact. Performances at Dhariwal and distribution franchises (DFs) continue to improve. Despite factoring the tightening of norms at Haldia and S/A, the stock trades attractively at 7x FY21 P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR760/sh.


Outlook


Untied generation capacity and the scale-up of DFs have the potential to boost earnings. We value the stock at 9x 1yr forward P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR760/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:57 am

#Buy #CESC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

