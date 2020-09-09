Buy CESC; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CESC

CESC's 1Q results highlight the impact of lower volumes on the S/A business. S/A PAT declined sharply by 38% YoY, resulting in a miss on our estimates (29% miss). Consol. PAT, on the other hand, declined 15% YoY, partly supported by a better performance at Dhariwal. While a muted power demand environment has impacted profitability in the near term, the longer term story remains intact. Performances at Dhariwal and distribution franchises (DFs) continue to improve. Despite factoring the tightening of norms at Haldia and S/A, the stock trades attractively at 7x FY21 P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR760/sh.

Outlook

Untied generation capacity and the scale-up of DFs have the potential to boost earnings. We value the stock at 9x 1yr forward P/E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR760/sh.

