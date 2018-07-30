Buy CESC; target of Rs 1231: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CESC

CESC reported flat standalone Q1FY19 results in line with consensus; however, EBITDA was 18% below our estimate as the tariff order approval for 2019–20 did not come through. Key highlights: 1) Standalone generation came in at 1,709MU (down 1.6% YoY). 2) Energy purchase cost rose 8%YoY to INR8370mn due to greater purchases from the Haldia unit (cost-plus model) at a higher energy charge and the open market (wherein prices have been firming). 3) Standalone PAT increased a mere 2.2% YoY (to INR1.8bn), attributable to lower capitalization approval in the 2017–18 tariff order. Subsidiaries continued the strong showing with Chandrapur PLF jumping to 80.6% upon commencement of supply under the recently contracted short-term PPA (Case IV bidding) and Spencer Retail reporting better store-level EBITDA of INR98/sqt/month (up 4.3% YoY).

Outlook

The regulatory approval pending with the WBERC for the demerger is a key variable for unlocking potential value. Maintain ‘BUY’.

