App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC; target of Rs 1231: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1231 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on CESC


CESC reported flat standalone Q1FY19 results in line with consensus; however, EBITDA was 18% below our estimate as the tariff order approval for 2019–20 did not come through. Key highlights: 1) Standalone generation came in at 1,709MU (down 1.6% YoY). 2) Energy purchase cost rose 8%YoY to INR8370mn due to greater purchases from the Haldia unit (cost-plus model) at a higher energy charge and the open market (wherein prices have been firming). 3) Standalone PAT increased a mere 2.2% YoY (to INR1.8bn), attributable to lower capitalization approval in the 2017–18 tariff order. Subsidiaries continued the strong showing with Chandrapur PLF jumping to 80.6% upon commencement of supply under the recently contracted short-term PPA (Case IV bidding) and Spencer Retail reporting better store-level EBITDA of INR98/sqt/month (up 4.3% YoY).


Outlook


The regulatory approval pending with the WBERC for the demerger is a key variable for unlocking potential value. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #CESC #Edelweiss #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.