    Buy CESC; target of Rs 108: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated September 26, 2022.

    September 26, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on CESC


    In the past few years, CESC has secured the distribution franchisees (DF) for four states – namely Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, and Malegaon. However, these still remain a drag on the company’s performance due to various reasons including Covid. In FY22, Kota incurred loss of Rs410mn and Malegaon suffered loss of Rs575mn. While Malegaon circle is yet to complete three years, Kota has been reporting loss for the past six years. We highlight that Kota witnessed a ~17% decline in its sales in FY21 due to Covid. Although FY22 reported 11% growth, sales in FY22 at Rs8bn still remained below FY20 levels (Rs8.7bn). It is important to note that FY22 T&D loss levels were brought down to 19.2% from 20.4% in FY20, indicating better operational efficiency. During Q1FY23, Kota circle witnessed 17.5% demand growth, and various media articles of Q2 suggest uptick in demand as students have returned to India’s coaching capital.



    Outlook


    We believe improvement in the performance of Kota circle, Noida Power, and Dhariwal IPP will lead to decent earnings growth in FY22, which was missing in the past two years. We maintain our BUY rating with March’23 TP of Rs108.

    At 12:14 hrs CESC was quoting at Rs 78.25, down Rs 1.00, or 1.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 78.80 and an intraday low of Rs 77.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 89,463 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 529,641 shares, a decrease of -83.11 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.00 percent or Rs 0.80 at Rs 79.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 102.45 and 52-week low Rs 68.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.62 percent below its 52-week high and 15.07 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,372.59 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:17 pm
