Buy CESC; target of Rs 105: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on CESC

We re-iterate BUY on CESC with Sep’24 TP of Rs105 as operational metrics continues to see improvement. During July and August 2023 cumulatively, CESC License Generation power plant and HEL power plant (1,125MW + 600MW capacity) generated 2,030MUs (16% growth YoY) vs 8% YTD. CESC’s DIL power plant (600 MW capacity) has seen generation growth of 27% YoY during the first two months of 2QFY24 (YTD ~13% growth YoY). YTD PLF for DIL stands at 90% vs 80% YoY. Rajasthan DFs had reported positive bottom line across all three circles (during 1QFY24), with further reduction in T&D loss. Combined PAT for the three circles in Q1FY24 stood at Rs170mn vs. Rs60mn YoY. We believe all the above mentioned improvements will lead to decent EPS growth in coming years which was missing in FY23.

Outlook

We believe the company’s current profitability has shown signs of improvement. Further, the profitability of Dhariwal and Noida Power has seen an uptick. We roll forward our valuation to Sep’24 with TP of Rs105 and maintain BUY. We see mid-high single digit earnings growth along with ~Rs5 as DPS for the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CESC - 08 -09 - 2023 - emkay