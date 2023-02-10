Buy Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 7222: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Cera Sanitaryware
With its highest quarterly revenue and good operating margins, Cera Sanitaryware’s strong performance in Q3 continues. While it continues to operate at 100%, it continues to gain market share. The ongoing expansions are on track and the B/S is robust with healthy cash generation. The higher retail share, high SKU-addition focus, price rationalisation, etc., are key positives.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of Rs7,222 (earlier Rs6,820), at a PE of 33x FY25e.
