    Buy Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 7222: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Cera Sanitaryware has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7222 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    With its highest quarterly revenue and good operating margins, Cera Sanitaryware’s strong performance in Q3 continues. While it continues to operate at 100%, it continues to gain market share. The ongoing expansions are on track and the B/S is robust with healthy cash generation. The higher retail share, high SKU-addition focus, price rationalisation, etc., are key positives.


    We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of Rs7,222 (earlier Rs6,820), at a PE of 33x FY25e.