Buy Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 5171: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Cera Sanitaryware
Cost improvements and price hikes in a high-cost context boosted Cera’s operating performance. While its B/S continues to be net cash, its coming sanitaryware and faucet expansions would help it cater to mounting demand.
Outlook
We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs.5,171, at a PE of 30x FY24e.
