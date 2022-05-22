Buy Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 5171: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Cera Sanitaryware

Cost improvements and price hikes in a high-cost context boosted Cera’s operating performance. While its B/S continues to be net cash, its coming sanitaryware and faucet expansions would help it cater to mounting demand.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs.5,171, at a PE of 30x FY24e.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More