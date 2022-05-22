English
    Buy Cera Sanitaryware; target of Rs 5171: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Cera Sanitaryware has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5171 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 22, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Cera Sanitaryware


    Cost improvements and price hikes in a high-cost context boosted Cera’s operating performance. While its B/S continues to be net cash, its coming sanitaryware and faucet expansions would help it cater to mounting demand.



    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs.5,171, at a PE of 30x FY24e.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Cera Sanitaryware #Recommendations
    first published: May 22, 2022 08:00 am
