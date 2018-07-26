Buy Century Textiles with 10% return in short term: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Century Textiles has completed a bullish AB=CD pattern on the daily chart which suggests a possibility of the reversal in the stock trend.

On the daily chart, the stock price has moved above its recent consolidation pattern. Momentum oscillator, RSI (14) on the daily chart is in positive divergence which suggests the positive shift is expected in the stock in the near term to short term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 900-910 for the target of Rs 1,000 with a stop loss below Rs 859.

