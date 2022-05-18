Buy Century Plyboards: target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards

The company continued to outperform in Q4FY2022 operationally led by strong performance in Plywood, MDF and Particle board. Net profit marginally lower due to shift to new tax regime. Management expects strong revenue growth across verticals while maintaining OPM broadly. However, it is likely to face capacity constraints in Plywood and Particle board. Capacity expansion plans in MDF and laminates on track. Company to carry out de-bottlenecking in Plywood and particle board for volume growth.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Century Plyboards with a revised PT of Rs. 700, factoring downwardly revised estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More