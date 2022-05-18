English
    Buy Century Plyboards: target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 18, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards


    The company continued to outperform in Q4FY2022 operationally led by strong performance in Plywood, MDF and Particle board. Net profit marginally lower due to shift to new tax regime. Management expects strong revenue growth across verticals while maintaining OPM broadly. However, it is likely to face capacity constraints in Plywood and Particle board. Capacity expansion plans in MDF and laminates on track. Company to carry out de-bottlenecking in Plywood and particle board for volume growth.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Century Plyboards with a revised PT of Rs. 700, factoring downwardly revised estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Century Plyboards #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:23 pm
