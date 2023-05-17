English
    Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 671: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 671 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards

    For Q4FY2023, Century Plyboards reported strong outperformance led by strong operational performance in Plywood and sequential improvement in MDF OPMs. Management remained confident on healthy demand environment and expects strong revenue growth in MDF, laminates and Plywood largely led by volume growth. Capacity expansion plans in MDF, laminates and particleboards stay intact although there has been upward revision in capex spends due to inflationary environment.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Century Plyboards with a revised price target of Rs. 671. We have increased earnings estimates and a higher valuation multiple to account for its long-term growth potential.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

