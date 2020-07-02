Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 169: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Century Plyboards

Century’s in-line Q4 PAT was driven by better margins, retaining its strong balance-sheet status. The current weak demand context, due to poor activity in home renovation/new purchases, is expected to revive gradually. We believe ~`80m/month cost savings will persist in FY22, and support our high margin expectation. Growth in MDF/PB may be limited post FY22 if new capacities do not come on time. We like Century Ply for its leading positions in its product categories, strong balance-sheet and healthy FCF generation. At 10.5x FY22e P/E, Century Ply remains our preferred pick in the wood-panel industry.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a target of `169 (earlier `215), valued at 15x FY22e P/E. Growth and margin recovery across segments and the capacity-expansion plan in MDF are key monitorables.







