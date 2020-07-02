App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 169: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 169 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Rathi 's research report on Century Plyboards


Century’s in-line Q4 PAT was driven by better margins, retaining its strong balance-sheet status. The current weak demand context, due to poor activity in home renovation/new purchases, is expected to revive gradually. We believe ~`80m/month cost savings will persist in FY22, and support our high margin expectation. Growth in MDF/PB may be limited post FY22 if new capacities do not come on time. We like Century Ply for its leading positions in its product categories, strong balance-sheet and healthy FCF generation. At 10.5x FY22e P/E, Century Ply remains our preferred pick in the wood-panel industry.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with a target of `169 (earlier `215), valued at 15x FY22e P/E. Growth and margin recovery across segments and the capacity-expansion plan in MDF are key monitorables.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Century Plyboards #Recommendations

