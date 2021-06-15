MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated June 12, 2021.

Broker Research
June 15, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


Century Plyboard’s (CPIL) Q4FY21 performance was highlighted by robust growth across segments, aided by demand recovery amid a benign base. Topline was up 40.9% YoY to Rs 738.6 crore, with overall decline in FY21 at a meagre 7% YoY. MDF, plywood, laminate revenues grew 41.2%, 43%, 44.2% YoY to Rs 119.1 crore, Rs 399.2 crore, Rs 152.9 crore, respectively. EBITDA margin was up 380 bps YoY to 17.2% on account of operating leverage. Overall, reported PAT was up 115% YoY to Rs 83.2 crore, given the healthy operating performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 490/share (32x FY23E EPS, earlier TP Rs 355/share). Higher multiple is for superior growth trajectory ahead.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.