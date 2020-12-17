Buy Century Plyboards (India): target of Rs 250: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

Demand environment during November remained healthy post a historically high October 2020. Demand environment contributed almost equally by pent-up demand and structural demand. Near term headwind led by farmer agitation in Northern India majorly on MDF business. FY2022 to benefit from structural demand and low base.Greenfield expansion of MDF in South yet to be firmed up. Century has a robust balance sheet led by minimal debt at low cost and has the ability of healthy cash flow generation.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Century Plyboards Limited (Century) with a revised PT of Rs. 250, factoring in the upwardly revised estimates led by strong growth outlook and healthy balance sheet.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.