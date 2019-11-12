Buy Century Plyboards (India) target of Rs 213: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

In Q2FY2020, Century reported healthy growth in net earnings led by strong operational performance in its laminate and MDF divisions. Management retained segment-wise guidance for key verticals with expectations of double-digit revenue growth for FY2020. Management plans to expand MDF and particle board capacities in UP. and expects to commence unit in 12-15 months.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Century Ply boards (Century) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 213, owing to attractive valuations and healthy net earnings growth during FY2019-FY2021E.

