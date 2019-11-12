App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards (India) target of Rs 213: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


In Q2FY2020, Century reported healthy growth in net earnings led by strong operational performance in its laminate and MDF divisions. Management retained segment-wise guidance for key verticals with expectations of double-digit revenue growth for FY2020. Management plans to expand MDF and particle board capacities in UP. and expects to commence unit in 12-15 months.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Century Ply boards (Century) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 213, owing to attractive valuations and healthy net earnings growth during FY2019-FY2021E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.