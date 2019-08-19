Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

In Q1FY2020, Century reported strong sequential improvement in OPM across verticals, leading to 49% q-o-q growth in standalone net earnings. Management is confident of achieving 10% revenue growth with 15% EBITDA margin and 11% PBT margin for FY2020. Management plans to expand MDF and particle board capacities by 500 cubic metre/day each, with improving business dynamics.

Outlook

We upgrade Century Plyboards (Century) to Buy with unchanged PT of Rs. 190, owing to attractive valuation and healthy net earnings growth during FY2019-FY2021E.

