Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 163: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 163 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Century Plyboards (India)


Q1FY2021 numbers beat expectations considering COVID-19 led disruptions in the industry. Operating and net loss were lower than our expectations. Company has seen revenues grow from July and expects to achieve a normal run-rate by Q4FY2021. Debtor collections are normalising and debt is reducing. Century ply has paused its greenfield expansions in MDF and particle-board segments as of now.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Century Plyboards (Century) with a revised PT of Rs. 163, as we see further room for an upside considering earnings bounce-back from FY2022 onwards and a healthy balance sheet.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:22 am

tags #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #Recommendations #Sharekhan

