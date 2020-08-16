Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 163: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Century Plyboards (India)

Q1FY2021 numbers beat expectations considering COVID-19 led disruptions in the industry. Operating and net loss were lower than our expectations. Company has seen revenues grow from July and expects to achieve a normal run-rate by Q4FY2021. Debtor collections are normalising and debt is reducing. Century ply has paused its greenfield expansions in MDF and particle-board segments as of now.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Century Plyboards (Century) with a revised PT of Rs. 163, as we see further room for an upside considering earnings bounce-back from FY2022 onwards and a healthy balance sheet.

