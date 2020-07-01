Buy Century Plyboards (India) target of Rs 145: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

In Q4FY2020, Century’s revenues were affected by loss of sales during peak period of March 2020 affected by COVID-19 related lockdown. Adjusted net profit boosted by higher OPM and lower adjusted interest costs. The management expects clarity on MDF and Particle board expansion in three months which had been affected by green bench quashing licenses issued by U.P. government. The company has improved its balance sheet health with reduction in debt and improvement in working capital.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating onCentury Plyboards (Century) with a revised PT of Rs. 145,considering attractive valuation post factoring downward revision in earnings estimates for FY2021-FY2022.







