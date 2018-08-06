Buy Century Enka, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

Century Enka was incorporated in 1965. It manufactures synthetic yarn Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF) that find its application in the making of bias tyres, and, Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY), which finds its application in making of sarees, dupattas, dress materials and athleisure among others.

Plans are afoot to use its existing fabric capacities and dipping facilities to offer Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric (PTCF), which will find its application as a reinforcement material in radial passenger vehicle tyres.

The company's manufacturing facilities at Rajashree Nagar, Bharuch (Gujarat) and Bhosari, Pune (Maharashtra) are equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. It has a strong presence in both NTCF and NFY products.

The company has 31,000 TPA manufacturing capacities of Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF). This segment contributes 60 percent of its revenue. The company has a 24 percent domestic market share in the NTCF segment.

In the Nylon Filament Yarn (NFY) segment company has 36,000 TPA manufacturing capacity. This segment contributes 40 percent of its revenue. The company enjoys a 19 percent domestic market share in the NFY segment.

In FY18, Century Enka posted PAT of Rs 70.09 crore on sales of Rs 1447.77 crore, fetching an EPS of Rs.32.08. The company has posted highly impressive numbers for Q1FY19.

For the June quarter, the company reported a 10.06 percent jump in sales to Rs 405.87 crore, while its net profit soared 268.03 percent on year to Rs 22.45 crore, fetching an EPS of Rs 10.27. PAT also increased 30.59 percent QoQ. We are recommending a Buy.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.