Buy Central Depository Services; target of Rs 330: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Central Depository Services

CDSL posted disappointing 3QFY19, both revenue and margin performance were lower than expectations. Revenue was down 13.1% QoQ to Rs 462mn (vs est. of Rs 549mn). Drop was led by 7.4/30% QoQ drop in Transaction/Online-data-charges revenue (CVL KYC). Discontinuation of OTP based Aadhaar e-KYC has led to lower volumes from the on-line channel. Margin contracted 1,245bps QoQ to 49.4% vs our est. of 62% led by fall in revenue and higher provisions (adjusted margin was down 595bps QoQ to 56%). CDSL continued to gain BO market share (48% in 3QFY19, +48bps QoQ). Incremental market share for CDSL stood at 63% which indicates DPs preference of CDSL over NSDL.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating, have assigned 30x multiple to core Dec-20 earnings and added back net cash to arrive at a TP of Rs 330 (~46% upside).

