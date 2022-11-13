 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1950: Motilal Oswal

Nov 13, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT

CEAT’s 2QFY23 performance was driven by healthy growth in OEM and better gross margins. Strong domestic demand coupled with softening RM prices from 3QFY23E would help drive healthy performance in the near term. Moreover, focus on key strategic areas such as PV/2W/OHT (to help margins) along with prudent capex plans (to benefit FCF) should be the long-term growth catalyst for the company. We upgrade our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 14%/7% to account for declining RM costs and aggressive price hikes. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,950 (based on ~13x Dec’24E EPS).

Outlook

CEAT’s valuations at 40.4x/13.3x FY23E/FY24E consol. EPS do not fully capture the ramp-up of new capacities and softening RM cost. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,950 (based on ~13x Dec-24E EPS).

