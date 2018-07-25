Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1899: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on CEAT

In 1QFY19, CEAT’s standalone revenue grew by 15.4% YoY to INR 16.7bn, largely driven by volume growth across commercial vehicle, 2Ws, and Passenger vehicle tyre segments. Standalone volume growth was robust, (+18.5% YoY, flat QoQ) on a low base due to GST impact last year same quarter. Growth in Commercial vehicle segment was predominantly driven by Replacement market, while Exports led the growth in the Passenger vehicle segment. Volumes in the OEMs segment and Exports grew by 20% YoY. ASPs increased by 1.6% QoQ due to price hike taken in segments other than two-wheeler replacement segment. Standalone Gross margin stood at 38.6% (+510bps YoY, - 25bps QoQ). Sequentially, Raw material prices rose by 2% owing to increased crude oil prices. EBITDA grew by 223% YoY to INR 1.7bn on a low base. EBITDA margin up by 670bps YoY, while down 170bps QoQ. Management indicated that raw material prices will increase by 2-3% QoQ in the next quarter. PAT grew by 307% YoY to INR 779mn. ETR was higher at 35.6%; however management expects ETR to normalize at 33%, going forward.

Outlook

Going ahead, we expect market share gain in passenger vehicle segment and specialty tyres export will be key growth driver. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 16X/11.2x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating on CEAT with revised target price of INR 1,899 (earlier INR 1,933), assigning a P/E of 16X on FY20 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.