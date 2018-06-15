App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1649: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1649 in its research report dated June 14, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on CEAT


Our recent interaction with Mr Anant Goenka, Managing Director of CEAT at the RPG Investor Conference reinforced our conviction on the company’s long-term prospects. However, CEAT must incur significantly higher capex (~INR13bn per annum) over FY19–20. What we liked: 1) continued focus on passenger car radials (PCR); management aims to rack up the market share from ~10% currently to 16–20%; 2) the export strategy, which focuses on farm radials as well as PCR.  Key areas to watch out for: 1) margin pressure due to higher competitive intensity in 2Ws; and 2) volatility in commodity prices. We are revising down the FY20E EPS by 3% (higher depreciation) to INR 126.9 and PE to 13x (from 14x) factoring in the company’s negative FCF profile over FY19–20E.


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1,649 (earlier INR1,839).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Edelweiss #Recommendations

