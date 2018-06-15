Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1649: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CEAT

Our recent interaction with Mr Anant Goenka, Managing Director of CEAT at the RPG Investor Conference reinforced our conviction on the company’s long-term prospects. However, CEAT must incur significantly higher capex (~INR13bn per annum) over FY19–20. What we liked: 1) continued focus on passenger car radials (PCR); management aims to rack up the market share from ~10% currently to 16–20%; 2) the export strategy, which focuses on farm radials as well as PCR. Key areas to watch out for: 1) margin pressure due to higher competitive intensity in 2Ws; and 2) volatility in commodity prices. We are revising down the FY20E EPS by 3% (higher depreciation) to INR 126.9 and PE to 13x (from 14x) factoring in the company’s negative FCF profile over FY19–20E.

Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1,649 (earlier INR1,839).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.