Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1649: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1649 in its research report dated June 14, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on CEAT
Our recent interaction with Mr Anant Goenka, Managing Director of CEAT at the RPG Investor Conference reinforced our conviction on the company’s long-term prospects. However, CEAT must incur significantly higher capex (~INR13bn per annum) over FY19–20. What we liked: 1) continued focus on passenger car radials (PCR); management aims to rack up the market share from ~10% currently to 16–20%; 2) the export strategy, which focuses on farm radials as well as PCR. Key areas to watch out for: 1) margin pressure due to higher competitive intensity in 2Ws; and 2) volatility in commodity prices. We are revising down the FY20E EPS by 3% (higher depreciation) to INR 126.9 and PE to 13x (from 14x) factoring in the company’s negative FCF profile over FY19–20E.
Outlook
Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1,649 (earlier INR1,839).
