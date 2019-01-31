Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT

Consol. revenue grew ~9% YoY (-2% QoQ) to INR17.1b (in-line) in 3QFY19, driven by 2% YoY (-5.4% QoQ) volume growth. The impact of RM cost inflation of 2.1% QoQ was offset by price hike of 2-3%. EBITDA declined 24% YoY (-10% QoQ) to INR1.4b (our estimate: INR1.6b) due to higher other expenses (+16% YoY/7% QoQ), impacted by adverse mix and inventory build-up. EBITDA margin contracted 80bp QoQ/360bp YoY to 8.3%, below our estimate of 9.2%. Adj. PAT declined ~37% YoY to INR528m (our estimate: INR646m).

Outlook

Hence, valuations at 13.5x/11.4x FY20/21E consol. EPS are at subdued earnings. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR1,370 (14x FY21 consol. EPS).

