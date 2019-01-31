App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1370 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT


Consol. revenue grew ~9% YoY (-2% QoQ) to INR17.1b (in-line) in 3QFY19, driven by 2% YoY (-5.4% QoQ) volume growth. The impact of RM cost inflation of 2.1% QoQ was offset by price hike of 2-3%. EBITDA declined 24% YoY (-10% QoQ) to INR1.4b (our estimate: INR1.6b) due to higher other expenses (+16% YoY/7% QoQ), impacted by adverse mix and inventory build-up. EBITDA margin contracted 80bp QoQ/360bp YoY to 8.3%, below our estimate of 9.2%. Adj. PAT declined ~37% YoY to INR528m (our estimate: INR646m).


Outlook


Hence, valuations at 13.5x/11.4x FY20/21E consol. EPS are at subdued earnings. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR1,370 (14x FY21 consol. EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

