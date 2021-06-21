MARKET NEWS

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 412: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 412 in its research report dated July 30, 2020.

June 21, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on CDSL


CDSL delivered a robust performance both on the revenue and margins front, driven by traction in transaction charges (32% of revenue, +59.2% QoQ). The transaction charges surged due to high retail activity, an increase in delivery volume, and strong addition of new accounts. The COVID-19 impact was felt on KYC revenue (April and May-20) and the addition of unlisted companies. NSDL also witnessed a ~59% drop in the addition of unlisted companies. CDSL continued to gain BO account market share from NSDL (stood at 53.7% in June-20 vs. 48.4% in FY19). Its incremental market share stood at 85% due to exclusive arrangements with discount brokers. BO accounts are the building blocks for a depository and have a high correlation to revenue growth. SEBI allowed Aadhaar-based e-KYC for account opening, which will boost KYC volumes. We increase the FY21/22E EPS estimate by 20.1/16.8% due to a surge in transaction revenue and expansion in margins.


Outlook


We value CDSL on an SoTP basis by assigning 30x to June-22E core profit and adding net cash to arrive at a target price of Rs 412. The stock trades at a P/E of 25.3/22.5x FY21/22E EPS. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #CDSL #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Aug 3, 2020 12:05 pm

