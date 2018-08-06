App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 365: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on CDSL


CDSL reported consolidated net sales of INR 453mn (+11.7% YoY), lower than JMfe of INR 503mn. The miss in net sales was driven by subdued performance in transaction charges and IPO/corporate action charges. Consolidated PAT came in at INR 219mn (-13.6% YoY), lower than JMfe of INR 247mn, driven by lower other income. SEBI in its June’18 board meeting has restricted holding of Sponsor entities in depositories to 15% from 24% currently - to be reduced within five years. Further, Gandhi panel’s recommendation to allow new entrants in depository space may increase the competition intensity going forward. We downward revise FY19E/FY20E earnings estimates marginally by 4.6%/5.3%, respectively, as we recalibrate key assumptions. High FCF generation (FCF yield – c.4%+), stable dividend policy (35% payout) and a strong balance sheet (net cash – INR 5.5bn+) provide support, in our view. Reduction in capital market activity remains the key risk to estimates.


Outlook


We forecast a c.17.2% EPS CAGR over FY18-FY20E and value the stock at 27x FY20E (30x earlier) to arrive at a fair value of INR 365/share (INR 430/share earlier). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Buy #CDSL #JM Financial #Recommendations

