you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 320: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on CDSL


Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) stable revenue base and fixed cost model enables the company to register strong margins in line with revenue growth. Repeat business in multiple offerings across DP’s, corporate, capital market intermediaries, insurance companies and others has enabled the company to clock ~21% CAGR top-line growth over FY14-FY18, while cost (employee) increased by only 14% during the same period. High FCF generation, stable dividend policy (~40%) and a strong balance sheet (net cash of Rs5.5bn, at end of FY18) provide further support. Stable growth in annual issuer charges, increased market traction, higher number of IPO and inflow in MFs (KYC), is expected to help the company deliver revenue CAGR of 11.3% over FY18-20E. EBITDA is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11% and margin is likely to remain strong in the range of ~59%.


Outlook


We forecast ~10% EPS CAGR over FY18-FY20E and value the core earnings at 32x FY20E and add back net cash to arrive at a target price of Rs320/share, implying an upside of 26.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #CDSL #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

