Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 253: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 253 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol India


Castrol India reported a 1% decline in its sales volume for 4QCY18 due to the base effect (volume growth of 15.8% in 4QCY17). However, decline in oil prices resulted in gross margin and EBITDA expanding. EBITDA stood at INR3.2b (our estimate INR2.5b, +4% YoY, +26% QoQ). PAT stood at INR2.1b (our estimate INR1.8b, +8% YoY, +21% QoQ).


Outlook


The stock is trading at 20.2x CY19E EPS of INR7.2. Our fair value stands at INR253 (35x CY20E EPS), implying 55% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

