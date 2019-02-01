Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 253: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol India

Castrol India reported a 1% decline in its sales volume for 4QCY18 due to the base effect (volume growth of 15.8% in 4QCY17). However, decline in oil prices resulted in gross margin and EBITDA expanding. EBITDA stood at INR3.2b (our estimate INR2.5b, +4% YoY, +26% QoQ). PAT stood at INR2.1b (our estimate INR1.8b, +8% YoY, +21% QoQ).

Outlook

The stock is trading at 20.2x CY19E EPS of INR7.2. Our fair value stands at INR253 (35x CY20E EPS), implying 55% upside. Maintain Buy.

