Buy Castrol (India); target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Castrol (India)

The second half of March, which delivers significant volumes for the company every year, recorded decline much before the lockdown came into effect (on 23rd Mar). Also, Jan and Feb saw some softness in macro datasets, which thus impacted overall demand for the quarter (it stood at 37.6mn lit, -25% YoY). However, realization was lower 6% YoY, with a flattish YoY gross margin. The company expects demand to be lower over the next few months as the economy would take time to revive. It aims to continue focusing on a better product mix, cost optimization initiatives, and the Personal Mobility segment as these would aid margins in the tepid manufacturing growth environment. CSTRL has always enjoyed its brand equity heritage, and we believe it would continue to do so. The company has reiterated it would take pricing action whenever necessary to maintain lucrative margins in line with the competition. CSTRL is expected to have strong FCF generation of INR8–10/share each in the next two years, implying FCF yield of 7.4–8.5%. Also, it has been increasing its dividend since the last three years, which translates into attractive dividend yield of ~5%. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value the stock at 20x (in line with global peers) to arrive at a target price of INR185. Maintain Buy.



