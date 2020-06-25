App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Castrol (India); target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Castrol (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Castrol (India)


Castrol India's (CSTRL) CY19 annual report highlights the company's efforts to improve product mix, control costs and debottlenecking. Key insights highlighted below: A challenging environment with 14% decline in total vehicle sales resulted in CSTRL clocking 4% lower volume in CY19 as against industry growth of <1%. However, strong support in Passenger Cars and Motorcycle Oils (PCMO) segment resulted in 11% growth in gross margin per liter to INR104.4 in 2019. Since CY03, CSTRL has registered YoY PAT growth except for four (in CY04, CY11, CY12 and CY14) years. In CY19, CSTRL logged in PAT growth of 16.8% aided by improved product mix, robust cost control and debottlenecking.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on the stock with target price of INR185.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.