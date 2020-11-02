Buy Castrol (India); target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol (India)

Sales volumes stood at ~47m liters in 3QCY20 (+6% YoY, +62% QoQ), with realization at ~INR188/liter (v/s INR192 in 3QCY19 and INR169 in 2QCY20). Thus, net sales stood 4% higher YoY at INR8.8b, while PAT was 9% higher YoY at INR2b. Growth was seen across segments, but was primarily driven by 2W and the commercial segment (on better agri-demand). Also, demand was higher led by increased OEM fills in anticipation of festive demand. However, the company will gauge revival in volume growth post COVID and currently remains cautious on growth prospects for the next 2-3 months.

Outlook

The company has reiterated that it will maintain similar levels of dividend policy (~80% payout). It would also continue to invest in distribution and branding. We value the stock at 20x CY22E EPS to arrive at target price of INR170.

