Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India

Q2CY23 PAT of Rs. 225 crore (up 7.4% y-o-y; up 3.1% q-o-q) was 3% below our estimate due to miss in margin and a higher tax rate, while volume beat the estimate. Lubricant sales volumes of 58 million litres (up 3.5% y-o-y; up 5.5% q-o-q) was 1% above our estimate but EBITDA margin of Rs. 53.4/litre lagged our expectations mainly due to a higher operating as gross margin was inline. CY23 volume growth expectation of 5-7% and guided to sustain EBITDA margins in the range of 23-27%. Base oil prices see a deflationary trend and expect stable prices in H2CY23. The focus is to grow in India’s automotive aftermarket and thus building an ecosystem.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Castrol with a revised PT of Rs. 165 (rollover of PE multiple to CY24E EPS) given inexpensive valuation of 14x CY24E EPS, healthy dividend yield of ~4-5% and strong cash position.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Castrol India - 03 -08 - 2023 - khan