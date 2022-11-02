Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India

Q3CY22 PAT of Rs. 187 crore (down 9% q-o-q) missed estimates primarily due to lower than-expected volumes while per unit margin met expectations led by price hikes. Volume performance was weak with 6%/16% y-o-y/q-o-q decline to 47 million litres due to inflationary environment while price hike helped blended realization increase of 11%/7.6% y-o-y/q-o-q to Rs. 239/litre. Thus, per unit EBITDA margin of Rs. 54.7/litre (up 4%/7% y-o-y/q-o-q) was in-line with estimate of Rs. 54.8/litre. The company took three price hikes in CY22 to mitigate higher base oil price and strike balance between volume/margin. Management expects inflationary environment and FX pressure to continue in Q4CY22. Castrol has also amended its AOA/MOA so as to focus on future opportunities in auto value chain.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Castrol India with a revised PT of Rs. 140 given inexpensive valuation of 12.6x CY23E EPS, healthy dividend yield of ~5% and strong cash position.

