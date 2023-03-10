Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India

Q4CY2022 PAT of Rs. 193 crore (up 2.6% y-o-y) was largely in-line as beat in per litre margin, higher other income, and lower tax rate gets offset by subdued lubricant sales volume. Volume performance was weak with an 8% miss at 48 mn litres (down 4% y-o-y) due to decline in industrial lubricant volume and soft demand from the CV segment. Better-than-expected realisation of Rs. 245/litre (up 12% y-o-y/2.7% q-o-q) reflects proactive pricing and led to 9%/3% beat in gross/EBITDA margin at Rs. 111/Rs. 52 per litre. Management has guided to grow its volume by few percentage points above the lube industry’s growth outlook of ~4% for CY2023 and is focused to maintain gross margin at CY2022 level. Recent investment in Ki Mobility Solutions would help expand presence in India’s automotive aftermarket eco-system via ‘myTVS’.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Castrol India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 140, given inexpensive valuation of 12.8x its CY2023E EPS, healthy dividend yield of ~5%, and strong cash position.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Castrol India - 10 -03 - 2023 - khan