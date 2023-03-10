English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 10, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India

    Q4CY2022 PAT of Rs. 193 crore (up 2.6% y-o-y) was largely in-line as beat in per litre margin, higher other income, and lower tax rate gets offset by subdued lubricant sales volume. Volume performance was weak with an 8% miss at 48 mn litres (down 4% y-o-y) due to decline in industrial lubricant volume and soft demand from the CV segment. Better-than-expected realisation of Rs. 245/litre (up 12% y-o-y/2.7% q-o-q) reflects proactive pricing and led to 9%/3% beat in gross/EBITDA margin at Rs. 111/Rs. 52 per litre. Management has guided to grow its volume by few percentage points above the lube industry’s growth outlook of ~4% for CY2023 and is focused to maintain gross margin at CY2022 level. Recent investment in Ki Mobility Solutions would help expand presence in India’s automotive aftermarket eco-system via ‘myTVS’.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Castrol India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 140, given inexpensive valuation of 12.8x its CY2023E EPS, healthy dividend yield of ~5%, and strong cash position.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Castrol India - 10 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Castrol India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 10, 2023 05:58 pm