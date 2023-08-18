Buy Carysil; target of Rs 799: YES Securities

Buy

Carysil Ltds Q1FY24 was impacted due to headwinds in export markets & disruption caused due to SAP implementation which impacted revenue by Rs150Mn. During the quarter, Quartz sink volumes stood at 104,000, a decline of 39%YoY & 8%QoQ (~30,000 sinks deferred due to SAP implementation). Stainless steel sink volumes also declined by 28%YoY & 16%QoQ due to tepid demand in domestic markets. Quartz/Stainless steel/Solid surfaces constituted 46%/12%/30% of revenue respectively. Domestic revenue stood at Rs316Mn, a degrowth of 17%YoY & 4%QoQ. With stability in supply chain & lower freight cost, company’s GP margins improved to 49.9% Vs 49.7%/48.2% in Q1FY23/Q4FY23 respectively. However, expansion in EBITDA margins was restricted & the same stood at 18.4% due to higher employee cost. Gross debt for the quarter stood at Rs2.2Bn. Management is confident of achieving Rs7.2-7.5Bn/Rs10Bn revenue in FY24E/FY25E respectively owing to improvement in demand, addition of new customers & company is also exploring inorganic expansion for the same with EBITDA margins of 20%+. We reckon demand to remain tepid for FY24, however with new customers getting onboarded & company expanding their presence in newer geographies, we reckon Carysil Ltd should deliver Revenue growth of 22%CAGR over FY23-FY25E. With growing market share of Quartz sinks & Carysil being one of the 4 Global manufacturers of quartz sinks via German technology we expect volume growth of 19%CAGR.



Moreover, with lower freight cost & better utilization, we expect margins to come in at 18.5%/19% for FY24/FY25 respectively. Hence, we continue to value the stock at P/E(x) of 22x on FY25E EPS of Rs 36 & we maintain our Buy rating on the stock

